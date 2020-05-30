The Aftermath of Friday Night's Protest In Downtown Tucson

click to enlarge Austin Counts

As downtown Tucson slept off its riotous hangover, an anonymous Black man swept Congress Street in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 30.The sound of synthetic broom bristles corralling glass and debris served as an eerie reminder of the violence that took place at various spots during Friday night’s protest over the officer-involved death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd. The man initially brushed me off when asked for his name to include with the photo above. Instead, he had this to say:“I’m as angry and as mad as any Black man about this. I’m afraid for my kids but I’m not going to let them display an image of us only destroying shit,” said the anonymous sweeper. “I was born and raised here and I’m not going to let them fuck it up.”I could see the man fighting back tears as he briefly looked up and waved me away once giving his statement. He let out a deep sigh and returned to sweeping as I walked toward the next broken window.Graffiti reading 187 (California Penal Code for murder), Fuck 12 (Slang for fuck police drug units) and Black Lives Matter greets morning commuters passing the 4th Avenue underpass westbound toward Congress Boulevard on Saturday, May 30.Windows of numerous small businesses along Broadway Boulevard eastbound were smashed in last night's protest. Locally owned restaurants such as Charro Steak, Charro Del Rey and Penca suffered extensive store-front damage.Protesters set fire to two dumpsters and smashed the front door to Access Tucson Ch. 12 on Broadway Boulevard during Friday night's protest over the officer-involved death of George Floyd.Even the James A. Walsh Federal Courthouse wasn't safe from protester's rage on Friday night. Graffiti reading "No More Waiting 4 Now" and "Fight Back Together " was scrawled across the side of the building and punctuated with smashed windows.The Tucson Police Department Headquarters on Stone Avenue was a major target of last night's destruction. Protesters spraypainted obscenities across the front of the police department and smashed out nearly all windows on the department's first floor. A cardboard sign reading "RESPECT ALL EXISTENCE OR EXPECT OUR RESISTANCE —JUSTICE FOR ALL" is leaned up against the department's southern wall.