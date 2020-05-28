Oro Valley testing Fourth of July fireworks Thursday night

click to enlarge

Don’t panic if you see fireworks tonight over the Oro Valley sky around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night, it’s just the town testing this year’s Fourth of July fireworks display.Unfortunately, this year’s Independence Day won’t include the normal community event and public fanfare residents are used to enjoying due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news, according to Oro Valley Parks and Recreation Director Kristy Diaz-Trahan, is that the town is hosting an “epic” fireworks show from the community center.“We will be using larger shells that will soar higher into the night sky. We really wanted to host a July Fourth celebration this year,” Diaz-Trahan said in the town’s announcement. “This community needs it, but ultimately the decision is about public safety.”The fireworks test shot will take place this Thursday, May 28, beginning at 8:30 p.m. The launch will take place from the fairway of Hole 1, just west of the community center. Residents should look in that direction and sort out the best vantage point for the July 4 show.No on-site spectators will be permitted. For more information, email ask@orovalleyaz.gov.