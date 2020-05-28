Here's Where to Celebrate National Burger Day Today!

Fire N' Smoke's Farlow's Revenge—1/3 lbs. house-ground patty topped BBQ rib patty (yes, you read that right), bacon, pecorino & truffle cheese, grilled onions, spicy pickles, and chipotle sauce.
When it comes to fake national holidays it's hard to top the one that celebrates charbroiled ground chuck on a toasted sesame bun.
National Hamburger Day is upon the Republic and it is every citizen's duty to devour at least one at every meal today—including breakfast, especially if it's got a fried egg on top. While a burger is traditionally defined as a beef patty, fictitious lawmakers have loosened the definition allowing turkey, pork and meatless patties to be acceptable despite objections from the White House.
Here are a few places around the Old Pueblo that are more than willing to help you fulfill your civic duty:
Fire N' Smoke Wood Fired Pizza and BBQ
6502 E Tanque Verde Rd
(520) 300-6686
The man who brought you Lindy's on 4th is serving up a tasty meat treats that are hard beat at his new joint, Fire N' Smoke Wood Fired Pizza and BBQ. Lindy Reilly is serving up a special burger today called Farlow's Revenge—1/3 lbs. house-ground patty topped BBQ rib patty (yes, you read that right), bacon, pecorino & truffle cheese, grilled onions, spicy pickles, chipotle sauce, with a side for $12.99. But it doesn't stop there, Reilly has a whole new list of burgers to choose from that are sure to satisfy your tastebuds. Click here to check out their burger menu.
click to enlarge
Lindy's on 4th
Lindy's National Burger Day Special: all-pork patty topped with bacon, cheddar, green apples, jalapenos and a caramel drizzle for $10
Lindys on 4th
500 N 4th Ave
(520) 207-6970
If you happen to be in the 4th Avenue area today, stop by Tucson's most well-known burger spot. Lindy's on 4th is switching up their special this year featuring an all-pork patty topped with bacon, cheddar, green apples, jalapenos and a caramel drizzle for $10. If that doesn't tickle your fancy, check out their full menu of internationally-known delicious burgers here
Divine Bovine
1021 N Wilmot Rd
(520) 203-8884
click to enlarge
Divine Bovine
Divine Bovine's Burger topped with lettuce tomato dill pickle and Divine sauce
Another fantastic place to grab a delicious burger is Divine Bovine. Using a special blend of USDA Choice chuck, brisket and short rib and topped with their divine sauce, these burgers could easily be in the top three best burgers in the city, if not the state. Divine Bovine even serves 100 percent farm-raised Arizona ground bison and impossible veggie burgers. But this is just the tip of the iceberg, their menu has to be seen to believed—everything looks exquisite and tastes like a thin slice of heaven.
click to enlarge
Tucson Weekly
Graze double cheeseburger with a side of their fresh-cut Kennebec potatoes, fried Belgian style. Don't forget the dipping sauce!
Graze Premium Burgers
2121 E Speedway Blvd or 5635 E Broadway Blvd
(520) 269-6888/(520) 347-2159
You can't go wrong with a Graze double cheeseburger and fresh-cut Kennebec fries. It's many Tucsonans' go-to burger joint when you're in the mood for fast-casual that's all-natural. Graze starts with Niman Ranch antibiotic & hormone-free premium beef, lettuce, red onion, tomato, tangy graze sauce on a grilled brioche bun. From there your flavor adventure begins...add any or all of their 16 toppings to your burger, including hatch green chile and a fried egg. Check out their full menu here.