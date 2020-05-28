Here's How the State's COVID-19 Funding Shakes Out for the Tucson Metro Area

The new AZCares Fund has been established by the governor to distribute these resources based on population data from last year’s Census estimate, the same method used for the federal government’s initial disbursements.

The City of Tucson and unincorporated Pima County already received money directly from the federal government, so they are not eligible for this new round of funding. The Town of Marana will receive about $5.6 million and the Town of Oro Valley will receive about $5.2 million. Marana has roughly 3,000 more residents than Oro Valley.

The Town of Sahuarita is set to receive about $3.6 million and the City of South Tucson will get $656,000. For a total list of municipalities and funding amounts, click here.

In addition, these local governments along with tribal communities, schools and other groups, are now eligible to receive $150 million in “expedited reimbursements” from the Federal Emergency Management Administration for expenses related to addressing COVID-19, such as purchasing testing supplies, personal protective equipment and more.

A new system called the Arizona Express Pay Program, has been created with the intention to streamline the application process for accessing these FEMA funds.





For more information about these new initiatives, visit arizonatogether.org.