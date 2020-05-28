The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Thursday, May 28, 2020

COVID-19 / Education / News

Ducey Announces AZ Schools Will Reopen in the Fall

Posted By on Thu, May 28, 2020 at 4:19 PM

Gov. Doug Ducey announced today during a press conference that he expects Arizona schools to reopen in the fall.

Ducey said he was working with Superintendent Kathy Hoffman, who will release details about the reopening on Monday, June 1.

Arizona schools closed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in mid-March, while students were out on spring break. Teachers delivered the final quarter's lessons online.

