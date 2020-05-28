Ducey Announces AZ Schools Will Reopen in the Fall

Next, we’re planning ahead to get kids and teachers safely back in the classroom for the start of the fall school year. We’ve worked closely with @Supt_Hoffman, school leaders, teachers, parents and public health experts. More details will be announced next week. 7/ pic.twitter.com/O5rRh61ndM — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) May 28, 2020

Gov. Doug Ducey announced today during a press conference that he expects Arizona schools to reopen in the fall.Ducey said he was working with Superintendent Kathy Hoffman, who will release details about the reopening on Monday, June 1.Arizona schools closed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in mid-March, while students were out on spring break. Teachers delivered the final quarter's lessons online.