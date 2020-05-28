Arts Foundation Turns Over Instagram To Local Artists

The Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona is continuing to serve as a hub for local creatives during COVID-19 by allowing artists to "take over" their Instagram stories. With access to their platform, artists can share their work, teach the audience about art techniques and display their home studios.

The current virtual artist-in-residence is Gina Beca, whose watercolor paintings are inspired by the plants and animals of the desert, and have been featured in Hotel Congress and several local breweries and restaurants.

Future scheduled artists include:

June 1: Kira Geddes, Casa Kira

June 3: Christina Thomas, Something Sparkley

June 16: Lex Gjurasic