The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Arts and Culture | Cinema | Community Info | Sports | more categories»

Thursday, May 28, 2020

Arts Foundation Turns Over Instagram To Local Artists

Posted By on Thu, May 28, 2020 at 4:30 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
The Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona is continuing to serve as a hub for local creatives during COVID-19 by allowing artists to "take over" their Instagram stories. With access to their platform, artists can share their work, teach the audience about art techniques and display their home studios.

The current virtual artist-in-residence is Gina Beca, whose watercolor paintings are inspired by the plants and animals of the desert, and have been featured in Hotel Congress and several local breweries and restaurants.

Past artists include Adam Cooper-Terán, Rogue Violin (Samantha Bounkeua), Cactus Clouds Art (Serena McRae), The Tucson Type (Tatum Rochin), and more.

Future scheduled artists include:
  • June 1: Kira Geddes, Casa Kira
  • June 3: Christina Thomas, Something Sparkley
  • June 16: Lex Gjurasic
New artists are being added to the schedule weekly, find more information by following the Arts Foundation's Facebook page. Artists can also apply to join the series here

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Mark Kelly Crushing Sen. Martha McSally in Yet Another Poll (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Where To Get Tested For COVID-19 In Tucson (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. With 500 Evictions Coming Next Week, County Constables Host Resource Fair (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Wednesday, May 27: What We've Covered Today (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. District 5 Board of Supes Candidates Grijalva and Hernandez React To New County Regs and COVID-19 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation