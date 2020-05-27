Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Wednesday, May 27: What We've Covered Today

click to enlarge

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona topped 17,000 as of Wednesday, May 27, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Retired astronaut Mark Kelly holds a 10-percentage-point lead over appointed U.S. Sen. Martha McSally, according to a new survey.

SpaceX and NASA were supposed to launch two NASA astronauts to the Internation Space Station from U.S. soil today—the first time since NASA shelved its shuttle program in 2011. NASA has delayed the May 27 launch until Saturday, May 30 at 12:22 MST due to weather concerns.

COVID-19 can’t stop Muslims from celebrating Eid – with some tweaks.

Memorial Day weekend crowds that one official said were “off the charts” at Arizona vacation spots have health experts worried that tourist behavior could lead to an increase of COVID-19 of cases.

This coming weekend is the next scheduled date for the Arizona Department of Health Services' COVID-19 Testing Blitz. Several medical locations throughout Pima are offering testing, both to existing patients and the general public.

District 5 Board of Supes Candidates Grijalva and Hernandez React To New County Regs and COVID-19.

The U.S. health care system and federal agencies were woefully unprepared for the pandemic. As novel coronavirus infections surged in March, hospitals quickly ran short of N95 respirator masks, gowns and other protective gear for front-line workers. The National Strategic Stockpile became depleted within weeks, and every level of government has struggled to restock.

The Pima County Justice Court will begin processing 500 evictions beginning Monday, June 1. These evictions were delayed for several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now they’re about to be resumed.

University of Arizona President Dr. Robert Robbins was joined by a panel of university leaders from different disciplines to talk about their plan to reopen the campus on August 24.

The Indian Health Service acknowledged on Wednesday that 1 million respirator masks it purchased from a former Trump White House official do not meet Food and Drug Administration standards for “use in healthcare settings by health care providers.”



A senior Democratic congressman on Tuesday called for a watchdog probe into a $3 million Indian Health Service contract given to a former White House official to provide masks to Navajo Nation hospitals hit hard by the coronavirus.

Halfway through the week! Let's take a look at the stories we covered for you today: