With 500 Evictions Coming Next Week, County Constables Host Resource Fair





The Pima County Justice Court will begin processing 500 evictions beginning Monday, June 1. These evictions were delayed for several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now they’re back—and just when the temps hit double digits.

With the widespread economic fallout of the pandemic, many renters in Southern Arizona are facing a tough financial situation and an eviction will only set them further back.

In response to the impending displacement of vulnerable people, the Pima County Constables Office has organized an eviction prevention resource fair in partnership with a handful of local nonprofits and government service agencies.

This resource fair—which is scheduled for tomorrow, May 28, and will include social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19—can provide people facing eviction with an opportunity to receive legal advice, employment opportunities, financial assistance and other crucial resources.

“We know that 90 percent of people facing eviction never show up for their hearings, often leading to a default judgment,” said Pima County Constable Joe Ferguson in a press release. “The pandemic has made it even harder for those facing eviction to find assistance, so we worked with our partners to offer help before evictions resume next month.”

Pima County One Stop, Pima County Housing Center, the City of Tucson Housing Department, and Pima Animal Care Center are just some of the agencies that will be present at the resource fair.

All Pima County residents facing eviction are encouraged to come to the resource fair between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. tomorrow, May 28 at the Pima County Justice Court, 240 N. Stone Ave.

For more information, contact Ferguson at (520) 729-5985.