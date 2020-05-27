Where To Get Tested For COVID-19 In Tucson

This coming weekend is the next scheduled date for the Arizona Department of Health Services' COVID-19 Testing Blitz. Several medical locations throughout Pima are offering testing, both to existing patients and the general public.



Local locations available for pre-registration and drive-up for COVID-19 testing:

MHC Healthcare

- 13395 N. Marana Main St. will be testing on Saturday, May 30. Pre-register by phone at (520) 682-4111 or online.

- 2325 N. Wyatt Dr. will be testing from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 30. Pre-register by phone at (520) 682-4111 or online.





FastMed Urgent Care

- 1895 W. Valencia Road, Suite 101, is testing today through Saturday, March 30 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pre-register by phone (520) 576-5104 or online at their website.

- 2510 E. Broadway Blvd., is testing today through Saturday, March 30, 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. Pre-register by phone at (520) 232-2072 or online at their website.

Escalera Health

- 2224 N. Craycroft Rd. will be testing from 7 a.m. to noon on Monday through Friday, no appointment necessary. More information available on their website.

Walgreens

- 10315 E. Broadway Blvd, is testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 30.

Testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with state and federal guidelines. Patients will be informed of results within 24 hours by a health care provider. Register and see if you're eligible for testing on their website

CVS Health

CVS Health is offering testing at multiple locations, patients must register in advance at CVS.com

Patients should not have any out-of-pocket costs, and test results are typically returned within two to four days.

- 3832 E. Speedway- 8920 E. Tanque Verde Road- 10650 N. Oracle Road in Oro Valley

All NextCare clinics have the ability to perform specimen collection for off-site lab testing for COVID-19, but the Old Spanish Trail can offer rapid test results.

- 9525 E. Old Spanish Trail, open from 8 a.m. to noon every day. Call at (520) 731-3666

- 6238 E. Pima St. open from 8 a.m. to noon every day. Call at (520) 290-0022

- 4280 N. Oracle Rd. open from 8 a.m. to noon every day. Call at (520) 887-0095

- 5369 S. Calle Santa Cruz open from 8 a.m. to noon every day. Call at (520) 573-7500

- 1570 E. Tucson Marketplace Blvd. open from 8 a.m. to noon every day. Call at (520) 301-2300

———————————————————————————-Testing locations limited for existing patients: