Where To Get Tested For COVID-19 In Tucson

This coming weekend is the next scheduled date for the Arizona Department of Health Services' COVID-19 Testing Blitz. Several medical locations throughout Pima are offering testing, both to existing patients and the general public.
Local locations available for pre-registration and drive-up for COVID-19 testing:
- 13395 N. Marana Main St. will be testing on Saturday, May 30. Pre-register by phone at (520) 682-4111 or online.
- 2325 N. Wyatt Dr. will be testing from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 30. Pre-register by phone at (520) 682-4111 or online.
- 1895 W. Valencia Road, Suite 101, is testing today through Saturday, March 30 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pre-register by phone (520) 576-5104 or online at their website.
- 2510 E. Broadway Blvd., is testing today through Saturday, March 30, 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. Pre-register by phone at (520) 232-2072 or online at their website.
- 2224 N. Craycroft Rd. will be testing from 7 a.m. to noon on Monday through Friday, no appointment necessary. More information available on their website.
- 10315 E. Broadway Blvd, is testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 30.
CVS Health is offering testing at multiple locations, patients must register in advance at CVS.com