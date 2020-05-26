It's FINE FREE time at the Library!

click to enlarge

If you have overdue fines on your account, they'll be cleared on July 1, 2020 .

. We're introducing auto-renew! This means we will automatically renew your items, unless there is a hold on them (sorry, you've got to return these items by the due date). Items will be auto-renewed up to 4 times! We will continue to send you email updates about auto-renewals and due dates.

We want items back so others can use them! The Library will send you reminders to return your items.

Any fees for collections , Interlibrary loan, or other services will remain on your account. Come talk to us about them. They can often be paid down in increments.

If you don't return billed items, and the total is over $50, your account will be referred to a collection agency and an additional $10 fee will be added to your account, so please return them. Remember, if you return them, you will not have overdue fines!



Pima County Public Library has some great news to share! We hope that taking this step will help everyone coping with financial challenges. We want everyone in our community to have full access to all the Library has to offer. Overdue fines were a barrier to some, and Amber Mathewson, Library Director, says, "We are grateful to the Pima County Board of Supervisors for approving this change! We want everyone to use and feel welcome in the Library, regardless of any fines they've incurred. This is just one of the ways we can support our community."