Gaslight Music Hall hosting folk, blues and R&B drive-in concerts

Just because venues are closed doesn’t mean live shows aren’t taking place, and The Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley is on a tear this summer, hosting several concerts a week in its parking lot.
This week’s shows, featuring Mr. Boogie Woogie Trio and The Tributaries, are already sold out, so the Gaslight is already selling tickets to the next round of concerts: The Rillito River Band and the George Howard Motown & Soul Band.
"We at the Gaslight Music Hall are overwhelmed and delighted at the amazing response to our new outdoor drive-in concert series,” said Gaslight General Manager Heather Stricker. “To see a community come together to support our small, local business and enjoy live music again in these unusual times is truly remarkable.”
The Rillito River Band, which plays Wednesday, June 3, is composed of longtime Tucson residents with musical roots including rock n’ roll, folk-rock, and folk. Their influences range from mariachi to Cream, from James Taylor to The Cure, and from The Beatles to Kris Kristofferson ( all of which you may hear at a show).
The George Howard Band plays all types of contemporary music with close ties to blues and R&B, including Muddy Waters, Texas swing, Motown, and pop. As the band’s vocalist and founding member, George Howard brings forth the band’s soul, spirit, and humor.
Shows now begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 per vehicle. A pizza and snack package is available at the time of reservation and delivered to the vehicle.
Attendees can sit in truck beds or sit in chairs, or in the vehicle and listen to the FM radio transmitter. Performances are broadcast on 102.9 FM. No season passes or gift cards will be accepted at shows, and all sales are final. There is a 24-hour cancelation policy.
“We are keeping it safe at The Gaslight Music Hall and we can't wait for more people to come to check out these amazing bands who are just as excited to be back on the stage as we are to have them,” Stricker said.
For more information, including ticket sales, go online to gaslightmusichall.com
For more information, including ticket sales, go online to gaslightmusichall.com. The company also posts regular updates on its Facebook page.
Tucson Local Media is a sponsor of the Gaslight’s drive-in concerts.