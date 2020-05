click to enlarge

The funding will support "extended hours and enrichment programs to meet the increased demand of child care for families while students distance learn and parents or guardians work."

Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

Boys & Girls Clubs of Casa Grande

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arizona

Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff

Boys & Girls Club of Round Valley

Boys & Girls Club of Bisbee

The CLUB for YOUth Kingman

Cobre Valley Youth Club

Patagonia Youth Enrichment Center





On Thursday, May 28, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson will be hosting a virtual cocktail making class and fundraiser. All proceeds will benefit and sustain the organization's Summer Camps. “This special grant will help us to continue connecting with Club members through virtual Club On-the-Go webcasts and tutoring, providing Club On-the-Go Activity Kits, and serving children of front-line vital employees and first responders," said Debbie Wagner, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson in a release. "Thank you for helping us to provide much needed programming to our Club kids and all those we are able to support through these emergency relief efforts.”

The AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund was established as part of the "Arizona Together Initiative" to provide financial support to non-profit organizations statewide. The AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund has collected more than $8.2 million to date.

Last week, Governor Doug Ducey announced that $500,000 from Arizona's Coronavirus Relief Fund had been allocated to 10 organizations providing out-of-school child care in the state.The funding will go to: