Mr. Boogie Woogie Trio, The Tributaries playing next week’s drive-in concerts at Gaslight Music Hall

On the heels of a pair of impressive performances this week, the Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley is hosting another two drive-in concerts next Wednesday and Thursday.
On Wednesday, May 27, Mr. Boogie Woogie Trio will play. The group, according to Gaslight manager, performer, public relations rep, and booker Heather Stricker, is a “hard-driving, old school, New Orleans style rhythm and blues’ group complemented by Boogie Woogie, “the fastest, flashiest, piano-thumping boogie man from the Netherlands.”
“Yes, that’s right,” Stricker told Tucson Local Media. “This Dutch-based, drive-by piano player hits hard and will take no prisoners. As soon as he starts pounding the ivories, you’ll be on your way to the Land of Good Times.”
The following night, Thursday, May 28, The Tributaries return to the Gaslight stage by popular demand with more great covers from their shows "Return to Woodstock," "Just One Look - A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt," "Take it Easy - A Salute to the Eagles" and "Super Songs of the 60s."
"If you attended their first drive-in concert, come enjoy all-new songs from these shows,” Stricker said. “This all-star band includes Walker Foard, Joe Murphy, Mike Serres, Allan Bartlett, Mindy Ronstadt, and Fred Coy.”
The drive-in show will begin at 6:30 p.m. and run until 8:30. The Gaslight moved the shows back half an hour to lessen the time spent in the summer sun. Tickets are $25 per vehicle. A pizza and snack package is available at the time of reservation and delivered to the vehicle.
Attendees can sit in truck beds or sit in chairs, or in the vehicle and listen to the FM radio transmitter. Performances are broadcast on 102.9 FM. No season passes or gift cards will be accepted at shows, and all sales are final. There is a 24-hour cancelation policy.
For more information, including ticket sales, go online to gaslightmusichall.com
. The company also posts regular updates on its Facebook page. The music hall is located at 13005 N. Oracle Road, $165.
Tucson Local Media is a sponsor of the Gaslight’s drive-in concerts.