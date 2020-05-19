Register now for Tucson Museum of Art summer camp

click to enlarge
If you have a child at home who is waiting to break out of isolation and have a little fun this summer, look no further than the Tucson Museum of Art’s art camp—registration for which is now open.
The camp is designed for young artists aged 5 to 13 and is inspired by the permanent collections and exhibitions located at the museum. While at camp, children will “discover new places and diverse cultures through visits to the galleries and historic buildings, express their creativity and produce original works of art,” according to the museum.
Activities include painting, printmaking, collage, and guided conversations about art and personal life stories translated through visual mediums. The camp takes place across eight weekly sessions, beginning June 1 through July 31, with a one-week break at the end of June.
The museum is taking extra precautions this year due to COVID-19. Each session will be limited to 36 campers in four different groups, and each session will only offer full-day programming. There will be no drop-in participation allowed, all families must register to send a child to camp.
In addition to size changes, the museum announced a series of health and safety precautions:
● All child sign-in and sign-out will occur outside the building at the east entrance to the Alice Chaiten Baker Center for Art Education on Court Avenue.
● Students and staff will be asked to wear masks at all times.
● Class sizes will be limited to 9 or fewer in order to maintain 6 feet of distance during all activities.
● Hand washing will occur regularly throughout the day (sinks are available in all classrooms).
● Teachers and administration staff will sanitize surfaces and materials regularly throughout the day, in addition to the start and end of every day.
● We will check the temperature of all children and camp staff upon arrival. If your child has a temperature above 99.6 F, they will need to be fever free without medication for 72 hours before returning to camp. Children with a cough or any other symptoms of illness should remain at home. The same standards will be enforced for staff.
● Parents and chaperones will not be allowed in the building. We ask that only one adult drop off and pick up to limit the number of adults near entrances.
● Adults are asked to remain 6 feet apart. This will include camp staff and teachers.
● If you need to communicate with someone in the office, use phone or email.
For more information, and to register, click here
, call (520) 624-2333 ext. 7121 or email education@tucsonmuseumofart.org
.