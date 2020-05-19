Gaslight Music Hall expanding drive-in concert to two shows this week

click to enlarge

Following last week’s sold-out performance by The Tributaries, the Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley is expanding this week’s drive-in concert to two shows.This Wednesday, May 20, and Thursday, May 21, the music hall will host FLG Frank Lopez Group - A Tribute to Santana. The Tucson-based band is composed of musicians dedicated to authentically presenting the music of the Grammy Award-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musician.According to the group’s bio: “They pride themselves on giving audiences an authentic, Latin flavor that is accentuated with the motifs and signatures of Santana that have become familiar to audiences worldwide.”The drive-in show will begin at 6:30 p.m. and run until 8:30. The Gaslight moved the shows back half an hour to lessen the time spent in the summer sun. Tickets are $25 per vehicle. A pizza and snack package is available at the time of reservation and delivered to the vehicle.Attendees can sit in truck beds or sit in chairs, or in the vehicle and listen to the FM radio transmitter. Performances are broadcast on 102.9 FM. No season passes or gift cards will be accepted at shows, and all sales are final. There is a 24-hour cancelation policy.For more information, including ticket sales, go online to gaslightmusichall.com. The company also posts regular updates on its Facebook page. The music hall is located at 13005 N. Oracle Road, $165.