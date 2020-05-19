The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Downtown Tucson Partnership’s ‘Purple People’ test negative for COVID-19

Posted By on Tue, May 19, 2020 at 12:30 PM

Downtown Tucson Partnership’s Clean and Safe Team are COVID-19-free after undergoing tests provided by El Rio Health, the organization announced Tuesday.

All 23 members of the group were tested last Thursday. The team, affectionately known as the “Purple People,” provides security and maintenance services to the Business Improvement District downtown. The group also acts as ambassadors to local businesses and visitors. During COVID-19, the team has also worked to remind people of social distancing procedures and educate homeless individuals about available resources.

“We’re so grateful to El Rio Health and all the amazing health-care workers, first responders, and other essential personnel who bravely provide COVID-19 testing and immediate treatment for those with the virus,” said Kathleen Eriksen, DTP President and CEO, in a statement. “El Rio Health has given our team peace of mind so we can continue caring for downtown, creating a welcoming, safe, and beautiful environment for Tucsonans when they are ready to return.”

