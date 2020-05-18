The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, May 18, 2020

Community Info / COVID-19 / Outdoors

Tumamoc Hill reopening Memorial Day

Posted By on Mon, May 18, 2020 at 4:30 PM

click to enlarge TUCSON LOCAL MEDIA / FILE PHOTO
  • Tucson Local Media / File Photo
Hikers will be required to wear face masks and stay at least six feet apart from other visitors to Tumamoc Hill once the popular outdoor attraction reopens Memorial Day, next Monday, May 25.

The University of Arizona announced the change, which will include new arrows along the path spaced 10 feet apart in order to help maintain distance and flow of foot traffic up and down the hill. In addition to masks and physical distancing, visitors will also be asked to limit group sizes to three people, use hand-sanitizing stations along the path and not touch the gate at the top of the hill.

"The steps we are taking aim to provide our community with needed exercise, connection to our beautiful desert and a sense of comfort in such a trying time while balancing the fact that gathering as a community endangers each of us and our loved ones. This is an unprecedented challenge that we are taking extremely seriously," said Benjamin T. Wilder, director of Tumamoc Hill, in a statement.

Tumamoc closed to the public March 18 as a safety precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The hill is owned and maintained by the University of Arizona, which also operates the on-site lab.

"If proper precautions are taken, the Tumamoc community has the opportunity to lead in responsible reopening," Wilder said. "Together, we will find our way through this challenge, anchored by core pillars of Tumamoc Hill: culture, community and science."

