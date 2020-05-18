The Living Breathing debut music video for 'Take It Easy'

click to enlarge

The music video was filmed in Santa Barbara this January, and features Natale's son walking through the woods and beach. The video captures the 6-year-old being himself, which the band says is a central message of the song.

Tucson rock band The Living Breathing recently released a music video for their song "Take It Easy," which was originally released on their 2019 albumThe song is a standout track from their second album, showing off many of The Living Breathing's strengths: a mellow combination of rock and folk, uplifting melodies, powerful vocals, and smooth production from Tucson's 4Rail Studio.According to Natale, the song is about "holding on to your youth and trying to remember the innocence before 'life sets in'. To remember that feeling and use it in difficult times/relationships. Basically, try not to stress about every little thing that life throws your way. Take a deep Breath and 'Take It Easy'."Watch the music video below: