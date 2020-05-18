Sheriff looking for missing vulnerable adult on Tucson’s north side

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is looking for any information leading to the location of Martin Valenzuela, 60, who was last seen around noon on Monday near the 7000 block of North Antoinetta— Near West Ina and North Oracle roads.Valenzuela is listed at 6 feet 2 inches, weighing 220 pounds and wearing a white shorts and khaki pants. He has brown eyes and black hair. Valenzuela is also nonverbal, according to PCSD.Anyone with information on Valenzuela’s whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911.