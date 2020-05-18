The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, May 18, 2020

Chow / COVID-19 / News

Public Allowed to Attend Tomorrow's Board Of Supervisors Meeting

Posted By on Mon, May 18, 2020 at 1:49 PM

click to enlarge Wear a mask if you're going to attend the Pima County Board of Supervisors meeting tomorrow. - COURTESY PIMA COUNTY
  • Courtesy Pima County
  • Wear a mask if you're going to attend the Pima County Board of Supervisors meeting tomorrow.
The Pima County Board of Supervisors are allowing the public to attend and speak at tomorrow's meeting but attendees will need to follow new COVID-19 guidelines.

Participants will need to undergo a wellness check and sanitize their hands before entering the hearing room. Anyone who has a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher or exhibits COVID-19 or influenza-like symptoms will not be admitted, according to the county's new guidelines.

Attendees will also be required to wear a mask at all times and maintain a six-foot physical distance between each other while in the hearing room. Access will be limited to accommodate physical distancing requirements.

The county is expected to continue discussions on whether or not county employees will be allowed to continue telecommuting, in addition to other agenda items. During the executive session, the county officials will also discuss their legal response to a recently filed complaint with the Arizona Attorney General's Office regarding updates to the county health code during the pandemic.

The board voted 3-2 to adopt new health code restrictions for restaurants during an emergency meeting on Wednesday, May 13. Three state lawmakers—State Sen. Vince Leach and state Reps. Mark Finchem and Bret Roberts—say the county's decision runs contrary to Gov. Doug Ducey's May 12 executive order to reopen certain businesses in the state and have asked Attorney General Mark Brnovich to investigate. Brnovich has given Pima County until tomorrow to respond to his request for a response.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, located at 130 W. Congress on the first floor. Individuals wishing to address the board must fill out and submit a speaker card before the Call to the Public segment. You can also submit a public comment online at COB_mail@pima.gov.

For more information, please contact the Clerk of the Board’s Office at 520-724-8449.

