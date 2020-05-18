Despite bankruptcy, JCPenney reopening Tucson Store

Despite news of a filing for bankruptcy protection and a national pandemic, JCPenney will reopen its Tucson store Wednesday, May 20, the company announced Monday.
“We are thrilled to welcome our associates and customers back to JCPenney in Tucson, and our top priority remains on the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities,” said Jim DePaul, executive vice president of stores at JCPenney, in the statement announcing the reopening. “We want to ensure everyone is safe and feels comfortable as we continue to provide an engaging shopping experience.”
The location located at the Tucson Spectrum shopping center, 5265 S. Calle Santa Cruz, will open Wednesday and take precautions “to provide a safe environment in which to shop and work,” including contact-free curbside pickup, store cleaning throughout the day, social distancing guidelines, masks for employees and plexiglass shields at registers.
“We’re taking a strategic approach in reopening our stores nationwide and will continue doing so in a phased approach based on guidance from the CDC and local and state mandates,” Depaul said.
The company’s announcement comes the same day the Arizona Department of Health Services confirmed that cases of COVID-19 passed 14,000. Pima County had 1,825 of the state's 14,170 confirmed cases. The coronavirus had killed 686 people statewide, including 157 in Pima County, according to the report.
According to Johns Hopkins University, 1.5 million cases have been confirmed in the United States, as well as 317,565 deaths. According to the university, 3,450 people have recovered from the disease in Arizona.