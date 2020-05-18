The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, May 18, 2020

Community Info / COVID-19

Crest Insurance donates to Community Food Bank

Posted By on Mon, May 18, 2020 at 3:30 PM

National Guard troops have a conversation while opening boxes of milk during a drive-thru food bank at Kino Stadium located at 2500 E Ajo Way. - AUSTIN COUNTS
  • Austin Counts
  • National Guard troops have a conversation while opening boxes of milk during a drive-thru food bank at Kino Stadium located at 2500 E Ajo Way.
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona recently received a leg up from Crest Insurance in the form of a $35,000 check. The funding will towards meeting an increasing need for emergency food supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are working as hard as we can to get food to people in the community,” said food bank president and CEO Michael McDonald, in a release. “This donation from Crest Insurance allows us to keep responding to a high need, providing fresh produce and non-perishable food to families, seniors, and children including many people who have suffered layoffs or job losses.”

The food bank recently moved its drive-thru services to Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium to help serve a larger portion of the community faster and more efficiently. The Arizona National Guard provided aid distributing supplies. The Community Foodbank of Southern Arizona's drive-thru service is on Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. For more information please contact the food bank at communityfoodbank.org/. The sports complex is located at 2500 E. Ajo Way.

“We are so thankful, as a company, to be able to help our Southern Arizona families by meeting some of their needs,” said Cody Ritchie, Crest Insurance CEO. “Hopefully it can help make their difficult journey just a little easier. In addition to our original $25,000 donation, we are excited to contribute, at his request, another $10,000 in Golden State Warrior Head Coach Steve Kerr’s name.”

