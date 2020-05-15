Tucson on Forbes '10 Cities Best Positioned To Recover From Coronavirus'

Forbes' list was based on a Moody's Analytics report detailing coronavirus impact among the 100 largest metro areas in the nation.

Some of the 10 worst-positioned cities are Philadelphia, Miami, Los Angeles, Detroit, and (unsurprisingly) New York City.

“The most dynamic recoveries may well bypass traditional powerhouses and take place instead in areas that either were or were poised to lead the way in 2020 before everything changed,” said Adam Kamins, author of the report.