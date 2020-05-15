Fast-Med Urgent Care Opens Two Testing Centers in Tucson

Two testing centers are now open through Fast-Med. The Dark Orange indicators show their locations.
Fast-Med Urgent Care has announced that the healthcare centers have two locations open for COVID-19 testing in Tucson.
The locations are 2510 E. Broadway Blvd. and 1895 W. Valencia Road, suite 101.
Both of these locations will now be able to test you if you suspect you have COVID-19. They do ask that you follow CDC guidelines regarding social distancing and cleanliness, which you can find on their website, which also includes a COVID-19 Self Assessment, to see if you may have the symptoms before you come in to get tested.
Individuals who are concerned about their exposure and would like to be tested should check-in online. Fast-Med providers will do an evaluation before testing commences.