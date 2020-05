Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Wednesday, May 13: What We've Covered Today

click to enlarge

Halfway through, and two days before the stay-at-home order expires. We got this. Until then, here are all the other things we've covered today.The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona reached 12,176 of Wednesday, May 13, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services.On Monday, May 18, Pima County Public Libraries will reopen with limited services, including book pickup, computer use on a first-come, first-served basis, and printing, copying and fax services.Davis-Monthan Air Force Base’s 355th Wing, alongside the Arizona Air National Guard’s 162nd Wing, are taking off from Tucson International Airport May 14 for a salutatory flyover across the Greater Tucson Metro, the airbase announced.While many are saying it’s too early to open up society again due to increasing COVID-19 cases across the country, counties in Arizona are known as “weak arms” of the state government and must comply with their mandates.In a 3-2 vote, the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved to immediately update the county's health code to include 15 of the 17 new guidelines recommended by the Pima County Health Department during today's emergency meeting.The Arizona Supreme Court has denied an effort by initiative campaigns to collect online signatures during the COVID-19 pandemic.