Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Books / Community Info

Pima County Libraries Reopening for Limited Services On May 18

Posted By on Wed, May 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM

  • Courtesy Pima County Public Library
On Monday, May 18, Pima County Public Libraries will reopen with limited services, including book pickup, computer use on a first-come, first-served basis, and printing, copying and fax services. The new open hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will still be precautions for coronavirus, including taking guests' temperatures before they enter the building, wearing face masks and maintaining six feet of physical distance. The library will also allow only a limited number of people in at a time, and guests will most likely have to wait in line to get in.

PCPL reminds the public that rules and precautions may be different from library to library due to building configurations, staffing and available resources. All PCPL locations will open on May 18, except for the Dusenberry-River Library and El Rio Library, which will open at a yet unannounced future date.

PCPL has also extended all due dates to July 1, so guests don’t have to worry about overdue fines. All returns must be placed in the book chute, and staff cannot take items from guests. They will be setting items aside for three days before checking them in.

For more information, visit library.pima.gov

