Davis-Monthan Hosting Flyover to Honor Healthcare and First Responders Thursday

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base’s 355th Wing, alongside the Arizona Air National Guard’s 162nd Wing, are taking off from Tucson International Airport May 14 for a salutatory flyover across the Greater Tucson Metro, the airbase announced. The event will honor local first responders and medical professionals on the front lines of handling the COVID-19 pandemic.A formation of two A-10 Thunderbolts IIs and two F-16 Fighting Falcons will begin the flyover at 2 p.m. The flight will last approximately 40 minutes.“Morris Air National Guard Base and Davis–Monthan Air Force Base recognize the healthcare personnel and first responders who are serving beyond measure during this trying time of the COVID pandemic,” said Col. Jeffrey Bulter, 162nd Wing commander, in a press release. “We are extremely grateful for your service to the people of Tucson and the great state of Arizona.”The flight will overfly a variety of healthcare facilities in Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Oro Valley, and Marana.“We are honored to salute all the healthcare workers, first responders and civic leaders who are working tirelessly to flatten the curve in our community,” said Col. Michael Drowley, 355th Wing commander, in a statement. “They are true heroes. We want everyone who sees us in the sky Thursday to know that our Airmen are flying with them in mind.”The airbase asks that residents practice social distancing procedures and enjoy the flyover from the safety of their homes.