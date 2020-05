Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Tuesday, May 12: What We've Covered Today

click to enlarge

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona reached 11,736 on Tuesday, May 12, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Five different causes in Southern Arizona received a shot of financial aid this week from Angel Charity, the organization announced Monday.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, 70 to 90 percent of refugees have either lost their jobs or had their work hours reduced, according to We Are All America, a national organization working to support immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers.

The Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona will move its summer camp experience to the internet this year, the organization announced Tuesday. “Camp Log On” will take place over six weeks, beginning June 1 through July 10.

Roche Tissue Diagnostics decided on a different theme for this year’s summer art exhibition.

Established by the state government in March, the Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund pools resources to help fund community organizations throughout the state working to deliver much-needed aid to people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just in case you need to sate your craving for live music, the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance is partnering with the Town of Oro Valley to host live concerts every Thursday through June 4.

While we're not totally in the clear yet, our most breaking news includes Governor Ducey letting the original stay-at-home order expire on May 15.