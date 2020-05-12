Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Tuesday, May 12: What We've Covered Today

While we're not totally in the clear yet, our most breaking news includes Governor Ducey letting the original stay-at-home order expire on May 15. You can get more news about that here. For everything else we covered today, see below.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona reached 11,736 on Tuesday, May 12, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Five different causes in Southern Arizona received a shot of financial aid this week from Angel Charity, the organization announced Monday.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, 70 to 90 percent of refugees have either lost their jobs or had their work hours reduced, according to We Are All America, a national organization working to support immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers.
The Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona will move its summer camp experience to the internet this year, the organization announced Tuesday. “Camp Log On” will take place over six weeks, beginning June 1 through July 10.
Established by the state government in March, the Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund pools resources to help fund community organizations throughout the state working to deliver much-needed aid to people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 symptoms typically occur two to 14 days after exposure, and include headache, fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. However, some cases of the virus are entirely asymptomatic. Practices to avoid infection include social distancing (of at least six feet), washing your hands, avoiding unnecessary trips and not touching your face. COVID-19 can survive on cardboard for up to 24 hours, and on stainless steel and plastic surfaces up to three days.
If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, speak with a healthcare provider for medical advice. According to the CDC, people who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to recover at home. Stay at home and avoid public transportation, but stay in touch with your doctor. If you do leave your home, wear a facemask and clean your hands often. If you develop more severe symptoms (persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, bluish lips) get medical attention immediately. Your local health authorities will give instructions on checking your symptoms and reporting information.
