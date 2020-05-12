Your Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Update: Ducey Admin Greenlights the Opening of Bars and Restaurants; Fauci Tells Senate That Consequences of Reopening Biz Too Soon "Could Be Really Serious; 11,736 Confirmed Cases in AZ; Death Toll at 562

click to enlarge

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona reached 11,736 of Tuesday, May 12, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services.Pima County had 1,623 confirmed cases.The coronavirus had killed 562 people statewide, including 136 in Pima County, according to the report.In Maricopa County, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases had risen to 6,219.Because symptoms can take as long as two weeks to appear after exposure to the virus (while some people can remain entirely asymptomatic), health officials continue to urge the public to avoid unnecessary trips and gatherings of more than 10 people and have advised people to cover their faces with masks in public.While Arizona remains under a stay-at-home order at least through May 15, Gov. Doug Ducey gave the green light for restaurants and bars that offer food service to reopen yesterday. Restrictions have also been lifted on stores, barber shops and salons.Businesses such as gyms and movie theaters remain shuttered, but Ducey has said he wanted the state’s economy to gradually reopen. The governor will have to decide this week whether to extend his stay-at-home order past May 15.Dr. Bob England, the director of the Pima County Health Department, said the reopening of bars "wasn't people's general understanding" given that Ducey had said in an April press conference that bars would remain shuttered longer than restaurants because people tend to mingle in bars. England said expected to see "a lot of variation out there.""It's going to be a little bit like the Wild West," England said. "Just know that if you're vulnerable, if you're older, if you have underlying health conditions that put you at higher risk, then please, please, please hunker down for a while longer."England said last week that the results of reopening so many establishments wouldn’t be known for weeks as test results tend to lag behind the actual spread of the virus.“It will take a few weeks to know the impact of this so we won’t know until early June what all of this is doing to the epidemic curve,” England said in a daily briefing.Other members of the medical community said Ducey’s move may have come soon and will result in greater spread of the virus. State Rep. Randy Friese, an emergency room doctor, warned last week that by relaxing so many standards so quickly, Ducey was risking losing all the progress that state has made in stemming the disease.Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease and the top infectious disease expert in the Trump administration, told the U.S. Senate in testimony this morning that states and cities should follow the guidelines set out by the CDC when allowing businesses to reopen.“It’s my concern that if some areas—cities, states, what have you—jump over those various checkpoints and prematurely open up without having the capability to respond effectively and efficiently, my concern is that we will start to see little spikes that might turn into outbreaks,” Fauci said. “The consequences could be really serious.”