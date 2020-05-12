Oro Valley, SAACA broadcasting live concerts every Thursday

click to enlarge
Just in case you need to sate your craving for live music, the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance is partnering with the Town of Oro Valley to host live concerts every Thursday through June 4.
The weekly performances begin at 5 p.m. and are streamed through SAACA’s Facebook page
and the Town of Oro Valley Parks and Recreation Facebook page
. Performances range between an hour and 90 minutes.
“Music brings us together, and the town is proud to be working with SAACA to host these concerts,” said Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield, in a release. “These concerts—and these musicians—can help bridge the social distancing gap that we are facing today with their artistry. I think we all look forward to a time when we can gather together and kick up our heels. For now, let’s stay connected through music.”
The concert series was launched after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled arts and culture performances throughout the region, including the shows at Steam Pump Ranch and the Oro Valley Marketplace.
“During this challenging time, it is important to keep supporting artists and keep offering innovative arts and culture opportunities for residents and families,” said SAACA Director of Programs Matt Rolland. “When we’re all practicing social distancing, a shared online experience of the arts and music like this can bring us closer together.”
The arts organization is also hosting information for live streaming on its website in an effort to continue supporting the arts and includes information on digital content from countless Southern Arizona creators.
This Thursday’s concert features the Canyon Currents, a bluegrass, swing, and country group.
“Canyon Currents is a new project featuring National flat-pick guitar champion, Peter McLaughlin, international touring artist Lex Browning on fiddle and guitar, and Brian Davies on bass,” the band’s bio reads. “Canyon Currents plays an acoustic blend of original songs, standards, and traditional tunes aimed to please audiences of all ages. Instrumentals and vocal harmonies are the focus, with stellar songwriting and arranging of some of great bluegrass and country classics.”
The May 21 concert features classical pianist Alexander Tentser and violinist Anna Gendler. The May 28 concert will showcase the University of Arizona Low Brass Quartet and the June 4 show will feature LuftBassoons, “quirky tunes for bassoons.”