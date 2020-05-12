Local causes receive nearly $200,000 in funding from Angel Charity

Boys to Men Executive Director Michael Brasher and his son holding their $10,000 check from Angel Charities
Five different causes in Southern Arizona received a shot of financial aid this week from Angel Charity, the organization announced Monday. $195,020 was delivered to Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels, Boys to Men, Jewish Family and Children’s Services, Literacy Connects, and Make Way for Books.
"The current COVID-19 crisis has strengthened Angel Charity’s commitment to improve the lives of children in our community,” said 2020 Angel Charity General Chair Adriana Rincon, in a statement.
$65,000 of that funding will support a new play therapist at the Amanda Dream Center in the Diamond Children’s Medical Center in central Tucson. The therapist provides counseling, play therapy, and other services for children with cancer.
Boys to Men will use $10,000 to recruit and train individuals to assist at-risk middle and high school students at weekly group meetings. The program, which currently operates in the Tucson Unified School District, will expand to Sunnyside and Flowing Wells, as well as the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center. Boys to Men aims to “strengthen communities by calling men to step up to mentor teenage boys on their journey towards healthy manhood,” according to the company’s mission.
Jewish Family and Children's Services of Southern Arizona has worked with the local Jewish community since 29141 and provides aid to families and individuals in crisis, those experiencing disability, the elderly, and those without basic necessities. The organization received $20,020 to renovate and refurnish a therapy playroom.
Literacy Connects will use $50,000 to provide free, educational opportunities to middle school students through its youth center in Amphi Public Schools. Make Way For Books will use $50,000 to support its family education and literacy programming.
“Our children need us now more than ever,” Rincon said. “We are grateful to our many generous donors and volunteers who have helped us raise critical funding for the children in our community, and we look forward to their continued support."
In addition to the five local groups receiving aid, Angel Charity also pledged to raise nearly $100,000 this year for two large grant beneficiaries: The Reid Park Zoo and Intermountain Center. Angel Charity raises money through a variety of means, including the company’s annual capital campaign, underwriting, and different events and initiatives.
As of 2019, Angel Charity has raised nearly $28 million, funding 108 grants, and helping more than 86 different local children’s organizations.