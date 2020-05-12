Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona announce virtual summer camp

click to enlarge Bigstock

The Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona will move its summer camp experience to the internet this year, the organization announced Tuesday. “Camp Log On” will take place over six weeks, beginning June 1 through July 10.According to an email to members sent by CEO Marsha Tank, the decision to move the program online was made “based on many factors including current Federal and State guidelines, guidance from the CDC, restrictions from the Forest Service, and dialogue with other local youth-serving organizations.”“This decision was made The importance of girls' safety, their health, and wellbeing— as well as that of staff and you, [Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona’s] extended family— is at the forefront of every decision,” Tank wrote.Each week, campers will receive a box of supplies in the mail. Campers will also check in with counselors on Zoom, and participate in virtual group activities like campfire talks and sing-alongs.Registration and more information is available online at girlscoutssoaz.org/camplogon. Campers do not need to be Girl Scouts to attend.