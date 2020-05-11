The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, May 11, 2020

Community Info / COVID-19 / News

Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Monday, May 11: What We've Covered Today

Posted By on Mon, May 11, 2020 at 4:51 PM

Hi everyone! It's Monday again, and we've been through some interesting stories today. Check below to see what we covered.

  • The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona topped 11,000 of Monday, May 11, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services.
  • Ten weeks into the worst crisis in 90 years, the government’s effort to save the economy has been both a spectacular success and a catastrophic failure.
  • An Investigative Journalist has a few questions regarding that viral "Plandemic" video
  • Tucson Premium Outlets reopened Monday morning at 11 a.m. after closing to slow the spread of COVID-19 on March 19. The shopping center announced it would open its stores Friday, and unveiled a coronavirus exposure control policy in order to meet elevated safety standards.
  • What Happened When Health Officials Wanted to Close a Meatpacking Plant, but the Governor Said No
  • As part of a partnership with the Arizona Department of Health Services, MHC Healthcare is taking part in Arizona’s COVID-19 “testing blitz” this Saturday, May 16.
  • Located in the Catalina Foothills, La Encantada shopping center reopened its stores on Friday, May 8.
  • There's been lots of news and information coming out about the Economic Impact Payments provided to eligible taxpayers for COVID-19 relief, including what you were to expect upon delivery. That amount might look a little different than you were first expecting, but there may be a very good reason why.
  • World View, a Tucson-based space technology company that develops high-altitude balloon systems, is shifting its business to manufacture isolation gowns for the Pima County healthcare workers who are currently battling COVID-19.
  • The scientists who study how diseases emerge in a changing environment knew this moment was coming. Climate change is making outbreaks of disease more common and more dangerous.
  • Arizona took another tentative step toward reopening the state’s economy Monday, when dine-in restaurants were allowed to resume limited service.
  • Homeland Security Investigations, a division of ICE, describes human trafficking as a “top investigative priority.” But its handling of recent sex-trafficking investigations in Arizona and beyond has raised questions about the agency’s undercover techniques.

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, speak with a healthcare provider for medical advice. According to the CDC, people who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to recover at home. Stay at home and avoid public transportation, but stay in touch with your doctor. If you do leave your home, wear a facemask, and clean your hands often. If you develop more severe symptoms (persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, bluish lips) get medical attention immediately. Your local health authorities will give instructions on checking your symptoms and reporting information.

Have you caught COVID-19? Are you feeling ill? Is your small business struggling to make it? Have you lost your job as a result of the outbreak? Are you struggling to manage your kids while schools are closed? Tell us your COVID-19 stories. Send an email or photo to jimn@tucsonlocalmedia.com.

