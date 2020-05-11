MHC Healthcare hosting drive-thru COVID-19 testing

click to enlarge Courtesy

As part of a partnership with the Arizona Department of Health Services, MHC Healthcare is taking part in Arizona’s COVID-19 “testing blitz” this Saturday, May 16.The company will host testing at two locations: MHC Main at 13395 N. Marana Main St. in Marana and MHC Integrated care at 2325 N. Wyatt Drive in Tucson. Testing will be available from 8 to 11 a.m.“MHC Healthcare is proud to participate in the Arizona Testing Blitz,” said CEO Clint Kuntz. “It is our privilege to join other healthcare providers in Pima County to ramp up vital testing.”Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced an increase in testing Monday, April 27, with a goal to test up to 60,000 Arizonans over the course of three weekends.According to a memo published by Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry last week, several counties throughout the state haven’t received enough test kits to keep up with the testing blitz goals.No physician's order is required to receive a free test. Residents are asked to bring identification and proof of insurance if they have it. MHC asks that anyone present for testing wear a mask. The clinic will utilize either nasal or throat swabs for the test.Attendees will have to answer questions and follow the registration process.“We want to make this process as easy as possible, but we need basic information from each person who presents for testing,” said MHC Medical Directo Jenitza Serrano, MD.