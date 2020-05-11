The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, May 11, 2020

Community Info / COVID-19 / Shopping

ICYMI: La Encantada Open for Business

Posted By on Mon, May 11, 2020 at 1:30 PM

click to enlarge LOGAN BURTCH-BUUS
  • Logan Burtch-Buus
Located in the Catalina Foothills, La Encantada shopping center reopened its stores on Friday, May 8. The shopping center included “significantly enhanced” cleaning and sanitization practices and added signage and other safeguards to the property in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We are looking forward to seeing our retail partners and welcoming local shoppers back to La Encantada Shopping Center,” said property manager Marcos Medrano, in a statement. “More than ever, people are ready to safely get back to the places and activities they’ve been missing and we are excited to be a big part of this. All of us are committed to ensuring our property can get back to making major contributions to our local economy through jobs, sales taxes, and more.”

Currently, open for in-person shopping is AJ’s Fine Foods, Anthropologie, Fuchsia Spa, Robert Markley Salon, SAAG Gallery, Spirit of Santa Fe, Tiffany & Co., Tucson Rescue Now, Pottery Barn and Williams-Sonoma. Other retailers are open for to-go and curbside business.

Located at 2905 E. Skyline Drive, La Encantada is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on store openings and practices, go online at laencantadashoppingcenter.com.

