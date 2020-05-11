High-Altitude Balloon Manufacturer Making COVID Isolation Gowns

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy World View

World View previously developed un-crewed "Stratollite" balloon vehicles that could photograph and gather data from the atmosphere, but like many start-up companies, was forced to furlough employees due to the ongoing pandemic.

“This difficult decision inspired the company to focus on actions we could take to return employees to work as quickly as possible,” said World View CEO Ryan Hartman in a press release.



As a part of a partnership with Pima County, World View was able to call 19 employees back to work to develop up to 9,600 isolation gowns per week for long-term care facilities, assisted living centers and nursing facilities. But this number is only chipping away that more than 100,000 requests for isolation gowns and personal protective equipment that Pima County has received from local health agencies.





"The ability to find an intersection of supporting our teammates while also supporting local front-line workers and first responders is truly rewarding," Hartman said. "We remain grateful for the ongoing support and partnership with Pima County."

