The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Community Info | Sports | more categories»

Monday, May 11, 2020

Community Info / COVID-19 / Good Deeds

High-Altitude Balloon Manufacturer Making COVID Isolation Gowns

Posted By on Mon, May 11, 2020 at 2:30 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY WORLD VIEW
  • Photo Courtesy World View
World View, a Tucson-based space technology company that develops high-altitude balloon systems, is shifting its business to manufacture isolation gowns for the Pima County healthcare workers who are currently battling COVID-19.

World View previously developed un-crewed "Stratollite" balloon vehicles that could photograph and gather data from the atmosphere, but like many start-up companies, was forced to furlough employees due to the ongoing pandemic.

“This difficult decision inspired the company to focus on actions we could take to return employees to work as quickly as possible,” said World View CEO Ryan Hartman in a press release.

As a part of a partnership with Pima County, World View was able to call 19 employees back to work to develop up to 9,600 isolation gowns per week for long-term care facilities, assisted living centers and nursing facilities. But this number is only chipping away that more than 100,000 requests for isolation gowns and personal protective equipment that Pima County has received from local health agencies.

"The ability to find an intersection of supporting our teammates while also supporting local front-line workers and first responders is truly rewarding," Hartman said. "We remain grateful for the ongoing support and partnership with Pima County."

Tags: , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Congressman Raul Grijalva on Reopening AZ: "If We Make the Wrong Decisions Now, It Will Cost More Lives and Prolong the Economic Misery" (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. If You're Suffering Financial Hardship, PACC Might Be Able To Help You Cover Medical Expenses for Your Pet (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Support Your Local Restaurants: Your Guide to Take-Out and Delivery in Tucson (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. AZ Department of Health Reverses Course, Says It Will Continue Working with University Modeling Team (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Arizona Trail Association Sends Out Public S.O.S To Help Stop Border Wall Construction Near Southern Trailhead (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation