Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Friday, May 8: What We've Covered Today

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona topped 10,500 of Thursday, May 8, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services.
If you're a restaurant owner, we'd like to hear from you if you're opening next week.
Retail and cosmetology shops are officially allowed to reopen to the public today under Gov. Doug Ducey’s modified stay-at-home order, but many owners around Historic Fourth Avenue are opting to stay closed until COVID case numbers decrease in Pima County.
Tucson’s original second-hand clothing store will reopen to the public beginning Saturday, May 9, the company announced Thursday.
The Resilience Summit, which is free and online for anyone who might like to hear from the experts, has opened its registration in time for Mental Health Awareness Month.
The Arizona Trail Association is hoping the community will voice concern to help to stop construction of the border barriers near its southern trailhead through the Huachuca Mountains in Cochise County.
When assisted living facilities, memory care homes and hospitals began limiting visits and shutting their doors to the public amid the outbreak of COVID-19, the creative minds at the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance knew there was a need to fill.
Are you an FC Tucson fan? Do you want to give blood and potentially save a life? Do you like signed memorabilia? Well, you’re in luck.
The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum received a strong vote of confidence this week when it was granted accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums independent accreditation commission.
For their dedication to students and hardworking attitudes, several local teachers were recently honored by Tucson Values Teachers with the Teacher Excellence Award.
Turn down the lights and get the cognac ready tonight because Tucson's favorite neo-soul singer, Seanloui, isn't letting the pandemic stop him from live-streaming his baby-making music live for our viewing pleasure.
Commentary from Leigh Moyer, an organizer with #Fight4HER: Sen. Martha McSally Should Oppose Global Gag Rule
