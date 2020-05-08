The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Friday, May 8, 2020

COVID-19 / Do This! / Music

Seanloui Live on New Local Streaming Series 'No Audience Needed'

click to enlarge seanloui.jpg
Looking for something to do tonight while stuck inside?

Turn down the lights and get the cognac ready tonight because Tucson's favorite neo-soul singer, Seanloui, isn't letting the pandemic stop him from live-streaming his baby-making music live for our viewing pleasure.

"It's my live show that a lot of people haven't seen but heard it worldwide on Spotify," Seanloui said. "A lot of people out there don't get to see what we do for the songs in a live capacity."

Tonight, Seanloui will be the first guest on No Audience Needed, a new live-streaming project from the mind of local stage and lighting guru Kevin Dowling. The project plans on live-streaming twice a week on its YouTube channel, noaudience.live.

Dowling works for Total Lighting Support, a company that provides lighting for events and large concerts. With the company's schedule cleared, as well as the schedules of other local audio/visual companies due to the shutdown, Dowling got a great idea.


"We were sitting around talking and I said to my boss, ‘We don't have any work. We should make a live-stream studio,’" Dowling said.

Dowling reached out to a few other companies who might be willing to put their equipment on loan since it wasn't in use. Then he pulled together some of the best in the local A/V industry to help run it all to produce high-quality productions. Everybody involved is donating their time to make No Audience Live happen, said Dowling. The crew has a Venmo account you can donate to that will overlaid on-screen as the bands play.

"Local bands get a product they otherwise would never be able to afford," Dowling said. "It's an insane amount of stuff that these companies are putting on loan for us to do this project right now."

Tucson garage rock outfit Feverfew will be on next Wednesday's edition, followed by Brian Lopez on Friday, May 13. All shows start at 6 p.m. Dowling said they plan on hosting No Audience Live until at least June 5.

For more information or to rent the live-stream studio, email noaudienceallowed@gmail.com

Can't wait till 6 p.m. to get your Seanloui fix, check out his new EP "Beauty in the Chaos" by clicking here.

Here's XIXA's test recording for No Audience Needed.

