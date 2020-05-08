The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Friday, May 8, 2020

Community Info / Do This!

Free Online Summit on Mental Health Opens Registration

Posted By on Fri, May 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge vzpurhpsgudf5aizvi20_resilience_kajabi_1920x1080.png
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. While there are plenty of resources online in times of need, sometimes it helps to hear a professional explain what to do.

This month one of the things you can attend is The Resilience Summit, which is free and online for anyone who might like to hear from the experts. This summit's theme is "Mental Health + Yoga Skills to Thrive in Uncertainty" which definitely describes the times in which we're living presently.

This is not something to replace a hotline/helpline during an actual crisis, but you can learn some tips to deal with triggers, reduce anxiety, and overall increase the betterment your mental health.

Some of the things that will be gone over are:
  • How to manage trauma triggers
  • The Neurobiology of Resilience
  • Specific tools and practices to calm anxiety + regulate the nervous system
  • How to rewire "The Anxious Brain"
  • How to process and clear difficult emotion
  • Restorative Yoga for race-based stress and trauma
You will have the ability to hear from Spiritual Teachers, Psychology and Mental Health experts, and Yoga and Meditation experts.

If you'd like more information, click here.

In the meantime, check on your friends and family, especially those who may be more vulnerable during the quarantine. Learn some techniques to keep you calm and in control.

If you or someone you know are in crisis and need help now, please use one of the resources below.

24/7 Crisis Hotline: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Network
www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org
1-800-273-TALK (8255) (Veterans, press 1) 24/7 service.

Crisis Text Line -Text TALK to 741-741 to text with a trained crisis counselor from the Crisis Text Line for free, 24/7 service.

Veterans Crisis Line - Send a text to 838255

SAMHSA Treatment Referral Hotline (Substance Abuse)
1-800-662-HELP (4357) National Helpline is a free, confidential, 24/7/365 treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders.

The NAMI HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 am–6 pm, ET.
1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or info@nami.org

