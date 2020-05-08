The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Friday, May 8, 2020

FC Tucson, American Red Cross Partnering for Blood Drive

Fri, May 8, 2020 at 12:00 PM

click to enlarge fc_tucson.png
Are you an FC Tucson fan? Do you want to give blood and potentially save a life? Do you like signed memorabilia? Well, you’re in luck: FC Tucson is partnering with the American Red Cross next Wednesday, May 13, to host a blood drive.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tucsonans are invited to the Food City parking lot located at 2950 S. Sixth Ave. to donate. To sign up, go to this website and use the code FC Tucson. Donors must register to participate.

The Red Cross will only collect blood from individuals “who are healthy and feeling well at the time of donation.” At the drive, Red Cross employees will follow thorough safety procedures, including checking temperatures, wearing gloves and PPE, wiping down donor areas after every collection, and using sterile collection materials for each donor.

FC Tucson staff and players will be on hand signing posters and bandanas as a thank you.

