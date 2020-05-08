Check on your stimulus check with the IRS

click to enlarge
Trying to track down your stimulus check from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act? Look no further than the Internal Revenue Service’s “Get My Payment” program. Use the program by next Wednesday, May 13, if you want direct deposit to your bank account.
Approximately 130 million individuals have already received payments worth more than $200 billion in the program’s first four weeks. Starting later this month, the number of paper checks being delivered to taxpayers will sharply increase, according to the IRS. For many taxpayers, the last chance to obtain a direct deposit of their Economic Impact Payment rather than receive a paper check is coming soon.
People should visit
by noon Wednesday, May 13, to check on their payment status and, when available, provide their direct deposit information.
“We’re working hard to get more payments quickly to taxpayers,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a prepared statement. “We want people to visit Get My Payment before the noon Wednesday deadline so they can provide their direct deposit information. Time is running out for a chance to get these payments several weeks earlier through direct deposit.”
After next Wednesday, the IRS will begin preparing millions of files for paper checks that will begin arriving through late May and into June. Taxpayers who use Get My Payment before that cut-off can still take advantage of entering direct deposit information.
For those not required to file a federal tax return, the Non-Filers tool
tool helps them submit basic information to receive an Economic Impact Payment quickly to their bank account. Developed in partnership between the IRS and the Free File Alliance, this tool provides a free and easy option for those who don’t receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI), Railroad Retirement benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and VA Compensation and Pension (C&P) benefits. The Non-filers tool is also available in Spanish.
Eligible taxpayers who filed tax returns for 2019 or 2018 will receive the payments automatically. Automatic payments will also be sent to those receiving Social Security retirement, disability benefits, Railroad Retirement benefits, Veterans Affairs benefits, or Supplemental Security Income soon.