Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Thursday, May 7: What We've Covered Today

Tucson’s downtown restaurant community teaming up to feed unemployed service industry workers, along with those in need, six-nights-a-week during the pandemic.
There's one other tried and true way to spend your time that some people have been using with or without a pandemic, and that's video games. It's fun, it's interactive, and at times the storyline or interactions with friends can be really fulfilling. Unfortunately, it's also becoming really expensive.
Trico Electric Cooperative customers facing financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic can now look to the power company for assistance in paying their bill after the creation of the COVID-19 Assistance Program.
The Arizona Department of Health says it's back in business with the ASU-UA modeling team that was developing projections of the spread of COVID-19 in Arizona.
Technology currently being designed in Tucson may soon help the US send astronauts to the moon for the first time in 50 years.
Counties throughout Arizona aren’t receiving enough COVID-19 tests to keep up with Gov. Doug Ducey’s recently announced “testing blitz,” according to a memo from Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry.
The Pima Animal Care Center and Friends of PACC have $15,000 in the bank to help cover veterinary expenses for those who qualify for aid after a donation from the Banfield and South Fork foundations.
When was the last time you attended a concert? Unless you live near a musician gracious enough to share their talent with the neighborhood, it’s been a while.
Oro Valley’s premier arts event is on hiatus this year after the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance canceled the Spring Festival of the Arts, which was scheduled for May 16 and 17 at the Oro Valley Marketplace.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything from how most Americans work and shop to how they socialize – even if they can be in the same room.
If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, speak with a healthcare provider for medical advice. According to the CDC, people who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to recover at home. Stay at home and avoid public transportation, but stay in touch with your doctor. If you do leave your home, wear a facemask and clean your hands often. If you develop more severe symptoms (persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, bluish lips) get medical attention immediately. Your local health authorities will give instructions on checking your symptoms and reporting information.
Have you caught COVID-19? Are you feeling ill? Is your small business struggling to make it? Have you lost your job as a result of the outbreak? Are you struggling to manage your kids while schools are closed? Tell us your COVID-19 stories. Send an email or photo to tucsoneditor@tucsonlocalmedia.com.