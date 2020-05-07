Three-Year-Old Dies in Accidental Shooting

click to enlarge Tucson Police Department

Valerie Faidley

William Skinner

A three-year-old child died on Tuesday from an apparent accidental and self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Tucson police. Two adults who were present when the shooting happened have been arrested and charged with felony child abuse.Police responded to reports of a shooting at a home near Roger Road and Oracle Road around 1 p.m. that day. They found three-year-old Bryson Skinner with obvious signs of gunshot trauma and administered first aid until medics arrived. The child, who had life-threatening injuries, was then transported to Banner University Medical Center.Bryson unfortunately died shortly after arriving at the hospital.Police investigators believe that the child found a handgun in the home and accidentally discharged it. Detectives from the Child Abuse and Homicide Units interviewed 19-year-old William Skinner, a family member of the child, and his girlfriend, 22-year-old Valerie Faidley, who were in the home with Bryson when the shooting happened.Police have not identified the owner of the handgun. Both William and Faidley are currently in Pima County jail.No further information is available at this time.