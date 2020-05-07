The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Community Info | Sports | more categories»

Thursday, May 7, 2020

News

Three-Year-Old Dies in Accidental Shooting

Posted By on Thu, May 7, 2020 at 12:00 PM

click to enlarge Valerie Faidley - TUCSON POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • Tucson Police Department
  • Valerie Faidley
click to enlarge William Skinner - TUCSON POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • Tucson Police Department
  • William Skinner






A three-year-old child died on Tuesday from an apparent accidental and self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Tucson police. Two adults who were present when the shooting happened have been arrested and charged with felony child abuse.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at a home near Roger Road and Oracle Road around 1 p.m. that day. They found three-year-old Bryson Skinner with obvious signs of gunshot trauma and administered first aid until medics arrived. The child, who had life-threatening injuries, was then transported to Banner University Medical Center.

Bryson unfortunately died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Police investigators believe that the child found a handgun in the home and accidentally discharged it. Detectives from the Child Abuse and Homicide Units interviewed 19-year-old William Skinner, a family member of the child, and his girlfriend, 22-year-old Valerie Faidley, who were in the home with Bryson when the shooting happened.

Police have not identified the owner of the handgun. Both William and Faidley are currently in Pima County jail.

No further information is available at this time.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. COVID-19 Claiming Lives Inside Arizona Prisons (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Claytoonz: Murder Hornets (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Wednesday, May 6: What We've Covered Today (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Rialto, 191 Toole Ask Tucsonans To Contact Their Legislators (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup: 9,700 Confirmed Cases in AZ; 426 Now Dead; Ducey Disbands Virus Modeling Team After Lifting Restrictions; Trump Says the Worst Is Behind Country as He Tours Phoenix Manufacturing Plant (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation