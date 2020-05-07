Spring Festival of the Arts in Oro Valley Canceled

click to enlarge

Oro Valley’s premier arts event is on hiatus this year after the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance canceled the Spring Festival of the Arts, which was scheduled for May 16 and 17 at the Oro Valley Marketplace.According to the nonprofit, the decision was made based on information from the Pima County Health Department, the Arizona Department of Health Services, and the Centers for Disease Control.“Considering recent developments in Arizona and the Governor’s proclamation of extending the Stay at Home Order until May 15, and with the extension lasting indefinitely through the end of May for large gatherings of 10 or more in outdoor venues, it is with deep regret that SAACA must cancel the event,” the company wrote in its May 5 announcement.