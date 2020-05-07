The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Thursday, May 7, 2020

Community Info / COVID-19 / Pets and Beasts

If You're Suffering Financial Hardship, PACC Might Be Able To Help You Cover Medical Expenses for Your Pet

Posted By on Thu, May 7, 2020 at 3:00 PM

The Pima Animal Care Center and Friends of PACC have $15,000 in the bank to help cover veterinary expenses for those who qualify for aid after a donation from the Banfield and South Fork foundations.

Pets living in a home facing financial hardship will benefit from the funding through the shelters assistance program.

“PACC now has an opportunity to help people and pets impacted by COVID,” said director Kristen Hassen. “We are here to help pets owned by people who have gotten sick or faced financial distress in this unprecedented event.”

Funding will provide aid for those facing hardship due to illness, job loss, financial insecurity or any other challenge related to COVID-19. Referrals for aid are made through the shelter’s partner groups, and PACC hopes to expand its pilot program as more funding becomes available.

During the pandemic, PACC is only allowing residents to enter the shelter by appointment. For more information, visit pima.gov/animalcare.

