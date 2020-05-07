Gaslight Music Hall Launching Drive-in Concert Event

click to enlarge
When was the last time you attended a concert? Unless you live near a musician gracious enough to share their talent with the neighborhood, it’s been a while.
But that could change next Wednesday, May 13 when The Gaslight Music Hall hosts its first-ever drive-in concert, featuring The Tributaries.
The financial strain of the COVID-19 pandemic and business closures has hit the entertainment industry particularly hard, and Gaslight Founder and President Tony Terry was looking for a way to bring in some business (and provide a bit of entertainment).
“I wanted to reward and remind the Town of Oro Valley that we’re here, that we’re going to be here,” said Gaslight founder and President Tony Terry. “Come have some fun and enjoy some live music. It’s been two months since anyone could.”
Terry already dabbled in vehicle-related business when he launched a car-hop service at Little Anthony’s Diner—the restaurant attached to the east-side Gaslight Theatre—and he knew it could be successful if done carefully.
“It’s just been unbelievable,” he said. “And I feel safe doing [the carhop service]. Safety is my No. 1 priority, for both the customers and my staff.”
With safety in mind, Terry is sectioning off over 100 spaces of his parking lot, bringing in a portable stage, and using an FM radio transmitter to broadcast the show to attendees. The music hall is also rolling out a limited pizza menu with no-touch delivery off a tray. Diners will place an order ahead of time so the kitchen knows what to make.
Terry has also enlisted the Oro Valley Police Department to provide assistance and a measure of safety while moving dozens of cars around.
As for the performers, The Tributaries are a local band made up of Allan Bartlett, Fred Coy, Walker Foard, Joe Murphy, Mike Serres, and Mindy Rondstadt.
According to Gaslight manager, performer, public relations rep, and booker Heather Stricker, The Tributaries perform “authentic, fun shows saluting great bands and events.” Their current performances include “Take it Easy - A Salute to the Eagles,” “Return to Woodstock,” “Super Songs of the 60s,” “That 70s Rock Show,” and “Just One Look - A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt.” The band will perform a selection from each show for the drive-in concert.
Terry hopes to bring the drive-in show to Tucson, and host the event at the Gaslight Theatre in the future.
The show costs $20 per car, not including pizza service. For more information, follow the Gaslight Music Hall’s Facebook page
. Tickets will be available at gaslightmusichall.com
soon. The Gaslight Music Hall is located at 13005 N. Oracle Road, #165, in Oro Valley.