Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Community Info / COVID-19 / News

Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Wednesday, May 6: What We've Covered Today

Posted By on Wed, May 6, 2020 at 5:30 PM

Hey, everyone! How are you all holding up out there? We hope you're staying safe and staying sane. May is Mental Health Awareness Month, so check up on your friends and family, and reach out if you need a little extra help.

Here are some of the stories we've covered today:

  • The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona hit 9,707 as of Wednesday, May 6, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services.
  • The Rialto Theatre and 191 Toole have joined forces with the National Independent Venue Association to ask legislators to provide federal funding for struggling concert halls - and they need your help.
  • While park officials are still determining how to best reopen amenities, they are encouraging park users to prepare for soaring temperatures in the Sonoran Desert.
  • For those who've lost their job or can no longer afford diabetes supplies due to COVID-19, Tucson Medical Center is hosting a diabetes resource page listing discounts and cost-saving information from the three major insulin manufacturers.
  • You can ditch the suit-and-tie look while working from home, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't still dress in stylish T-shirts.
  • At least five Arizona prisoners have died from complications related to COVID-19, validating the fear of many advocates and family members of incarcerated people.
  • The Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits, an advocacy group representing more than 20,000 nonprofits, estimates the state's nonprofit sector has already lost more than $40 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic and anticipates a $433 million loss by year's end.

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, speak with a healthcare provider for medical advice. According to the CDC, people who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to recover at home. Stay at home and avoid public transportation, but stay in touch with your doctor. If you do leave your home, wear a facemask, and clean your hands often. If you develop more severe symptoms (persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, bluish lips) get medical attention immediately. Your local health authorities will give instructions on checking your symptoms and reporting information.

Have you caught COVID-19? Are you feeling ill? Is your small business struggling to make it? Have you lost your job as a result of the outbreak? Are you struggling to manage your kids while schools are closed? Tell us your COVID-19 stories. Send an email or photo to tucsoneditor@tucsonlocalmedia.com.

