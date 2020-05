Your Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup: 9,700 Confirmed Cases in AZ; 426 Now Dead; Ducey Disbands Virus Modeling Team After Lifting Restrictions; Trump Says the Worst Is Behind Country as He Tours Phoenix Manufacturing Plant

click to enlarge

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona hit 9,707 as of Wednesday, May 6, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services.Pima County had 1,425 confirmed cases.The coronavirus had killed 426 people statewide, including 116 in Pima County, according to the report.In Maricopa County, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases had risen to 5,138.Although the state began a “testing blitz” over the weekend, Arizona lags other states in testing for COVID-19. Because symptoms can take as long as two weeks to appear after exposure to the virus (while some people can remain entirely asymptomatic), health officials continue to urge the public to avoid unnecessary trips and gatherings of more than 10 people and have advised people to cover their faces with masks in public.Arizona remains under a stay-at-home order through May 15, but Gov. Doug Ducey has modified his emergency declaration. Stores can now reopen with curbside and delivery business. Customers will be able to browse inside stores and get haircuts beginning on Friday, while restaurants can begin serving customers next week. Ducey has set up various new regulations, including requirements to wear masks and a heightened cleaning regimen.People are still advised to limit contact and many businesses must remain closed, but Ducey said he wanted the state’s economy to gradually reopen.“These habits we've acquired over the last 45 days will not be with us forever, but they will be with us for the time being,” Ducey said.But some members of the medical community said Ducey’s move may have come soon and will result in a greater spread of the virus. Dr. Bob England, the outgoing director of the Pima County Health Department, warned yesterday that by relaxing so many standards so quickly, Ducey was risking losing all the progress that state has made in stemming the disease, but the true results wouldn’t be known for weeks as test results tend to lag behind the actual spread of the virus.“It will take a few weeks to know the impact of this so we won’t know until early June what all of this is doing to the epidemic curve,” England said in a daily briefing. England urged people to continue social distancing and wear masks and said older people and those with underlying health conditions should remain at home as much as possible.The Ducey administration also told university professors who had been modeling COVID-19’s spread to cease work.Will Humble, the former director of the Arizona Department of Health, criticized the decision to shut down the local modeling effort in a blog entry on the Arizona, “Astonishingly, the ADHS sent a letter to the Working Group last night hours after the governor’s press conference telling them to stop their work, discontinue producing predictive models, and to return the data that the working group was given by the ADHS,” Humble wrote. “Interestingly, the request came hours after the governor announced a relaxation of the Stay at Home Order. The letter asking them to stop work didn’t provide any reason for the request except that it was at the direction of ADHS’ senior leadership.”Humble said the decision to shut down the Arizona COVID-19 Modeling Working Group “begs the question of whether the Modeling Working Group was discontinued because they had been producing results that were inconsistent with messaging and decisions being made by the executive branch.”Meanwhile, Ducey appeared with President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Martha McSally at a Maricopa County Honeywell plant that is now manufacturing N-95 face masks. Trump toured the factory floor while speakers blared out the song “Live and Let Die.”Trump said the U.S. “is now in the next stage of the battle” against COVID-19 and called for the lifting of restrictions that have slowed the outbreak’s progression.Nationwide, more than 1.18 million people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which had killed an estimated 69,000 people as of Tuesday, May 5, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.Trump, who said he didn’t expect more than 60,000 Americans to be killed by the coronavirus a few weeks ago, said at a Sunday Fox News town hall he expects the death toll to remain under 100,000.The New York Times revealed that a recent forecast prepared by the Federal Emergency Management Agency predicted that by the end of May, the nation would see 200,000 new cases every day, with the death toll rising to 3,000 a day, up from the current 1,750. Trump administration officials said the report hadn’t been properly vetted by the White House coronavirus task force.The IHME model now predicts roughly 135,000 deaths in the United States by the beginning of August.COVID-19 symptoms typically occur two to 14 days after exposure, and include headache, fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. However, some cases of the virus are entirely asymptomatic. Practices to avoid infection include social distancing (of at least six feet), washing your hands, avoiding unnecessary trips, and not touching your face. COVID-19 can survive on cardboard for up to 24 hours, and on stainless steel and plastic surfaces up to three days.