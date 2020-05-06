Rialto, 191 Toole Ask Tucsonans To Contact Their Legislators

John de Dios

NIVA is a group of more than 1,200 independent music venues and promoters in all 50 states that formed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to secure funding to "preserve the national ecosystem" of independent venues.

This is also the last week to donate to The Rialto Theatre Foundation Staff Support GoFundMe , which has already made it to its $15,000 goal. According to Rialto, any money raised above that goal will help hourly staff "that much more." All funds will be disbursed to their furloughed employees to help with bills and expenses while they are out of work. The GoFundMe closes on Tuesday, May 12.