Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Monday, May 4: What We've Covered Today
By Tara Foulkrod
on Mon, May 4, 2020 at 5:14 PM
May the Fourth be with you. Here are the stories that we covered today.
If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, speak with a healthcare provider for medical advice. According to the CDC, people who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to recover at home. Stay at home and avoid public transportation, but stay in touch with your doctor. If you do leave your home, wear a facemask, and clean your hands often. If you develop more severe symptoms (persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, bluish lips) get medical attention immediately. Your local health authorities will give instructions on checking your symptoms and reporting information.
- The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona topped 8,900 as of Monday, May 4, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services.
- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey gave a “green light” to reopen more businesses, he announced during a Monday press conference, including dine-in services at restaurants and barbers and salons.
- While local Democratic officials have been cautiously supportive of Gov. Doug Ducey's decision to keep Arizona's stay-at-home order in place through May 15 while lifting some restrictions for retail businesses, some Republican state lawmakers say Ducey isn't moving fast enough to reopen Arizona.
- The YMCA of Southern Arizona is accepting childcare applications from healthcare workers, first responders and other essential workers through May 22, the company announced.
- The Town of Sahuarita will reopen all town services and facilities this Friday, May 8, including the town clerk’s office, planning, and building, the Anamax Recreation Center, and more—although programming is still delayed.
- Arizona assisted living communities are gearing up to hire aspiring caregivers after Gov. Doug Ducey signed an executive order last month allowing on-the-job training for caregiver certification amid an entry-level healthcare worker shortage.
- Two physicians from the University of Arizona are among the authors of a new research paper detailing the best practice guidelines for patients in intensive care units requiring advanced life-saving therapies due to COVID-19.
- Antibody tests are meant to recognize a past infection. Many of these have hit the market in recent weeks and are being offered at local clinics.
- Democratic members of Congress are urging President Donald Trump to authorize FEMA to reimburse funeral expenses for victims of the coronavirus pandemic, citing ProPublica’s reporting about the administration’s policies.
- In an April report that warns of the risks of fraud in mail-in voting, a conservative legal group significantly inflated a key statistic, a ProPublica analysis found.
- Before restrictions are raised, there are still plenty of restaurants that are open for take-out and delivery services.
